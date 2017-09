Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s hryvnia closed down 11.1 percent against the dollar on on Tuesday at 31.63, according to central bank data.

The currency, which has come under pressure from signs a ceasefire deal to end Ukraine’s separatist conflict could fail, has halved in value so far this year and fallen 13.4 percent since the start of the week. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)