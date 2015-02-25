Ukraine central bank reports small hryvnia deals at stronger rate

KIEV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank, which on Wednesday banned banks from trading currency on behalf of clients, reported the two first deals of the day at 12:30 pm (1030 GMT) at a rate of 24.00 hryvnia to the dollar, compared with the 31.63 Tuesday close.

The total volume for the officially registered trades was only $170,000. The government has accused the central bank of taking the decision to suspend most trading without consultation and said it would harm the economy. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)