Ukrainian leader calls for further financial aid from IMF, the West

KIEV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday called for further help from the International Monetary Fund and the West to help stabilise the national currency, the hyrvnia.

The currency has lost 40 per cent of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year and the onset of a costly conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the east.

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev, Poroshenko said he would do all he could to protect the hryvnia against attacks and end “speculation” operations against it.

But he said the present $17-billion loan programme with the IMF would have to be reviewed because of the war in the east.

Ukraine also required one billion euros of extra macro-financial aid from the European Union and a further one billion dollars in financial guarantees from the United States, he said. (Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)