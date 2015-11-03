FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine central bank does not expect large currency swings - Gontareva
November 3, 2015

Ukraine central bank does not expect large currency swings - Gontareva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian central bank does not expect greater volatility of the national hryvnia currency than the fluctuations of the past few months, bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week the hryvnia weakened to a six-month low of 23.1 to the dollar. Before that it had remained at 21-23 to the dollar since April, when the central bank imposed strict currency controls to support the currency, which had lost half of its value in 2014 and a further 25 percent in early 2015.

It stood at 23.02 to the dollar on Tuesday according to central bank data.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams

