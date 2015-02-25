FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says package prepared to stabilise currency market
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says package prepared to stabilise currency market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine has prepared a package of measures to stabilise the currency market, President Petro Poroshenko’s press office said on Wednesday, hours after the central bank banned most commercial currency trading.

The package was the result of an emergency meeting between Poroshenko, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko and central bank chief Valeria Gontareva. Earlier, Yatseniuk criticised Gontareva for imposing the currency trade ban without consulting his cabinet.

