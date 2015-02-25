FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine central bank says it buys $80 billion at 28.046 hryvnia to dollar
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine central bank says it buys $80 billion at 28.046 hryvnia to dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank said on Wednesday it had bought $80 billion at an official exchange rate of 28.046, after it halted nearly all commercial currency trading until the end of the week and intervened directly into the market.

The bank’s official rate amounted to a rise of 12.8 percent from the close on Tuesday, the last market exchange rate before the ban took effect. Earlier on Wednesday the bank had offered to buy dollars at a rate of 21.7 hryvnia. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.