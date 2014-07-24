U.N. aviation body says Montreal meeting under discussion

OTTAWA, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.N. civil aviation body is discussing whether to hold a meeting on airline safety with industry officials next week but no final decision has yet been made, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Sources earlier told Reuters that Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization would meet industry lobby group IATA and others in Montreal following last week’s downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine.

“(The meeting) is still under discussion. I expect official confirmation tomorrow on whether this will happen or not,” said ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Amran Abocar and Meredith Mazzilli)