#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine 5-year credit default swaps rise to 1-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian debt insurance costs rose to one-month highs on Wednesday on fears of civil war as armed pro-Russian separatists occupy government buildings in the east of the country, prompting Kiev to extend an “anti-terrorist” operation.

Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps rose 27 basis points from the previous close to 1,145 bps. They have risen almost 300 bps since the start of April, as tensions have mounted between the government in Kiev and the separatists.

Six armoured troop carriers entered the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk on Wednesday carrying the Russian national flag and the banner of pro-Russian separatists, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Ukrainian bonds have also fallen despite the immiment release of Western aid, with the 2023 bond trading at 85.25 cents on the dollar, its lowest since March 21

Russian CDS eased slightly to 255 bps but were trading just off three-week highs. (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn)

