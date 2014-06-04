FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
June 4, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Some Russian forces look set to stay near Ukraine border-NATO commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia is pulling back most of its troops from the Ukrainian border but a portion of the Russian force “looks like it intends to remain,” NATO’s top military commander said on Wednesday.

U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe, also said Russian irregular forces, Russian-backed forces and Russian financing were very active in eastern Ukraine and “this has to stop”.

All steps being taken by NATO to reinforce its members in eastern Europe would comply with NATO’s 1997 agreement with Russia, Breedlove told reporters, accusing Moscow of breaking the pact “when they crossed a sovereign boundary and annexed under fire a portion of a sovereign nation.”

He also said that NATO and its member countries were considering a wide range of requests for help from Ukraine, including lethal aid. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Adrian Croft)

