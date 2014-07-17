FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank says U.S. sanctions will largely have delayed impact
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank says U.S. sanctions will largely have delayed impact

Oksana Kobzeva

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday that the impact of U.S. sanctions over the Ukraine crisis would largely have a delayed impact and that it had enough tools to address short-term difficulties.

“The main consequences relate to the acquisition of new long-term loans or refinancing - that is, the effects are largely of a delayed nature,” it told Reuters. It did not specify a timeframe. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Pravin Char)

