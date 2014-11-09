Ukraine central bank to tighten currency rules to support hryvnia - Gontareva

KIEV, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said on Sunday the bank would implement tougher administrative measures to defend the faltering hryvnia if needed, rather than drawing further on its severely depleted foreign currency reserves.

The hryvnia closed at a historic low against the dollar on Friday, after the central bank reined in its support for the Ukrainian currency and tensions mounted in rebel-held separatist regions.

Gontareva said the bank could not afford to defend the currency out of its foreign reserves, which fell by almost a quarter in October to $12.6 billion, their lowest since 2005.

“If we realise that our strategy of finding an equilibrium rate is not working out, then we will simply have to tighten some administrative measures once again, because our reserves are currently very limited,” she told television channel 1+1.

The central bank, which in the past month and half has spent $1.3 billion of its reserves defending the hryvnia, abandoned an unofficial peg of 12.95 to the dollar on Monday and said it intended the currency to find an equilibrium rate, where demand matches supply.

Gontareva ruled out another currency peg as not being in the country’s long-term financial interests, but said the hryvnia should be at between 12.5 and 13.0 to the dollar, rather than the current 14.5.

She did not say what steps the bank could take to encourage hryvnia strength, but previous measures have included banning Ukrainian companies from paying dividends abroad and certain import payment restrictions to prevent capital outflow. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Roche)