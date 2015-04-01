FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Price of Russian gas may fall to $220 per tcm in Q3 - Ukraine minister
April 1, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Price of Russian gas may fall to $220 per tcm in Q3 - Ukraine minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 1 (Reuters) - The price of Russian gas for Ukraine could fall to $220 per thousand cubic metres in the third quarter, Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Wednesday.

“It could fall to $220,” he told journalists after a briefing in which he said he expected Ukraine and Russia would sign a memorandum on gas supplies by April 14 that will run until the end of March 2016.

Demchyshyn said that due to the fall in world energy prices, Ukraine saw a current fair price for Russian gas at around $250 per thousand cubic metres. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

