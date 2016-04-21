Ukraine cbank chief says timing of IMF visit depends on FinMin

KIEV, April 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said on Thursday a mission from the International Monetary Fund was ready to visit Kiev as soon as possible and the exact timing would depend on when the finance ministry was ready.

“I just came back, I was at the spring meeting of the IMF. We met with the IMF mission, with Christine Lagarde, with the World Bank, and other central bankers,” Gontareva said in a briefing.

“The mission is set to come as soon as possible and this now depends on the finance ministry, when they confirm that they are ready,” she said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)