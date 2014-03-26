FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF hopes to announce $15 billion for Ukraine on Thursday -FT
March 26, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

IMF hopes to announce $15 billion for Ukraine on Thursday -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is expected to announce a bailout package for Ukraine of about $15 billion as early as Thursday, the Financial Times said, citing officials involved in the negotiations.

The IMF had considered a quick infusion of $1 billion from its so-called rapid financing instrument, according to the paper. However, it said the IMF now hopes to agree to the larger rescue package by the end of Wednesday and announce the deal on Thursday morning.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Olexander Shlapak on Tuesday said Kiev was negotiating for a loan package of $15 to 20 billion. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

