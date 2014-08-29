FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF board signs off on $1.4 bln tranche for Ukraine

August 29, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

IMF board signs off on $1.4 bln tranche for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The IMF’s board on Friday signed off on a $1.4 billion disbursement to Ukraine under its loan program, confirming Kiev was on track so far with the conditions of the bailout.

The International Monetary Fund in late April approved a $17 billion loan program for the former Soviet bloc country to shore up its depleted foreign currency reserves and support the state budget.

But it has also warned the program faces risks, as Ukraine continues to fight a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in the east. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

