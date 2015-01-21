FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine seeking talks with debt holders to improve sustainability
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine seeking talks with debt holders to improve sustainability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has requested a longer term funding programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also plans to talk with holders of its sovereign debt with a view to improving debt sustainability, Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko said.

“In view of our overall economic and financial situation, Ukraine is requesting an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to establish a longer term partnership with the International Monetary Fund,” Jaresko said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We will also consult with the holders of our sovereign debt with a view to improving medium term debt sustainability. The EFF will allow us to gain access to additional resources, which in turn will enable us to return to economic growth, restore adequate foreign exchange reserves, and ensure economic and financial stability going forward.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.