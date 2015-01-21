Ukraine seeking talks with debt holders to improve sustainability

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has requested a longer term funding programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also plans to talk with holders of its sovereign debt with a view to improving debt sustainability, Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko said.

“In view of our overall economic and financial situation, Ukraine is requesting an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to establish a longer term partnership with the International Monetary Fund,” Jaresko said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We will also consult with the holders of our sovereign debt with a view to improving medium term debt sustainability. The EFF will allow us to gain access to additional resources, which in turn will enable us to return to economic growth, restore adequate foreign exchange reserves, and ensure economic and financial stability going forward.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin)