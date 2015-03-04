FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budget and reform plans put Ukraine on track for IMF aid, says G7
March 4, 2015

Budget and reform plans put Ukraine on track for IMF aid, says G7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies praised Ukraine’s new draft budget and economic reform package on Wednesday and said it should put the country on track for support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“This legislation makes significant progress toward implementing the prior actions on a new economic reform programme that will be supported by a four-year IMF Extended Fund Facility,” they said in a joint statement.

“The G7 look forward to a positive consideration of the Ukrainian programme by the IMF Executive Board in the coming days,” said the statement from the Canadian, French, German, Italian, Japanese, British and U.S. finance ministers.

Ukraine’s parliament approved on Monday a raft of IMF-backed amendments to its 2015 draft budget which it hopes will clinch a $17.5 billion bailout from the Fund.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
