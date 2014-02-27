FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sending team to Ukraine -Lagarde
February 27, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

IMF sending team to Ukraine -Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will send a fact-finding team to Ukraine in the coming days in response to its request for support after the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

She said the IMF and its international partners were discussing how to help Ukraine. The IMF team being sent to Kiev will have preliminary talks with authorities there, she added.

“This will enable the IMF to make its usual technical, independent assessment of the economic situation in Ukraine and, at the same time, begin to discuss with the authorities the policy reforms that could form the basis of a Fund-supported program,” Lagarde said in a statement.

