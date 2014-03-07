FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian officials committed to reforms, IMF says
March 7, 2014

Ukrainian officials committed to reforms, IMF says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund mission to Ukraine is going well, and the Ukrainian authorities are committed to economic reforms, a senior IMF official said on Friday after a visit to the country.

Reza Moghadam, the director of the IMF’s European Department, visited Kiev as part of the Fund’s fact-finding mission to study Ukraine’s finances. Ukrainian officials say they are close to bankruptcy and have asked for international aid.

“I am positively impressed with the authorities’ determination, sense of responsibility and commitment to an agenda of economic reform and transparency,” Moghadam said in a statement.

