IMF says to visit Kiev May 12 to review bailout program
April 30, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says to visit Kiev May 12 to review bailout program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is set to go to Ukraine on May 12 to review Kiev’s progress with conditions of its $17.5 billion bailout program, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

The mission will assess Kiev’s progress with the four-year program, including whether Ukraine has reached agreement with creditors on restructuring some $15 billion of its debt.

The IMF repeated that “we want and expect” Kiev to agree with creditors on the debt talks before it concludes its next review, which is slated to go to the IMF board in June. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Dan Grebler)

