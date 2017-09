WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund still has “a number” of issues to resolve with Ukraine before it can agree on the next review of Kiev’s $17.5 billion IMF program, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko has said she expects to receive the next $1.7 billion tranche of aid in July, once Kiev satisfies the IMF that it has complied with the Fund’s conditions. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)