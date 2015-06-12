FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-IMF says could lend to Ukraine even if it can't service its debts
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-IMF says could lend to Ukraine even if it can't service its debts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on Ukraine’s financial situation)

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday that the global lender could continue to lend to Ukraine even if talks over restructuring Kiev’s debt fail and the nation determines it cannot meet its obligations.

Kiev is at loggerheads with its creditors in talks to restructure the country’s sovereign debt. Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Wednesday the government could call a moratorium on debt payments.

“In the event that a negotiated settlement with private creditors is not reached and the country determines that it cannot service its debt, the Fund can lend to Ukraine consistent with its Lending-into-Arrears Policy,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

During a visit to Washington this week, Yaresko said she expects the IMF to release a $1.7 billion tranche of aid to Kiev in July. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.