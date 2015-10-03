FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF mission to Ukraine looks to eurobond holders participation in debt exchange
October 3, 2015

IMF mission to Ukraine looks to eurobond holders participation in debt exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund mission said on Saturday after discussions with Ukraine that authorities look forward to broad participation of eurobond holders in the recently launched debt exchange.

The mission chief for Ukraine, Nikolay Gueorguiev, said due to a larger-than-expected economic decline in the first half of the year, the mission revised growth projections for 2015 to negative 11 percent. Growth is expected to reach 2 percent next year, Gueorguiev said in a statement. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Toby Chopra)

