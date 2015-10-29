FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF urges Russia and Ukraine to talk on debt restructuring
October 29, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

IMF urges Russia and Ukraine to talk on debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged Russia and Ukraine to discuss restructuring a $3 billion debt but said the international lender was discussing reforms that might allow continued support for Ukraine even if it goes into arrears on the bond.

Russia has refused to participate in restructuring talks Ukraine has held with private creditors, arguing that the $3 billion Ukrainian Eurobond should be classified as official intergovernmental debt.

“The IMF encourages both sides to engage in constructive discussions on the restructuring of this bond to promote the necessary financing for the program being supported by the IMF in Ukraine and to help restore debt sustainability,” IMF communications director Gerry Rice said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

