IMF says good discussions with Ukrainian officials
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

IMF says good discussions with Ukrainian officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has made good progress in its fact-finding mission in Kiev and will soon discuss Ukraine’s economic situation with IMF management, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday.

A team from the IMF arrived in Kiev last week to assess the country’s economic situation and discuss a possible bailout program. Ukraine’s new government has said it desperately needs cash to cover expenses and avert a possible default.

“My understanding is that ... the discussions in Kiev had made good progress, there has been a very good exchange of views,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. He said the mission would return to Washington soon, possibly on Friday.

