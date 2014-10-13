FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finance minister says Ukraine doesn't need more IMF funds
October 13, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Finance minister says Ukraine doesn't need more IMF funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s $17 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund should prove adequate absent a significant worsening of its conflict with pro-Russian separatists, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Monday.

In an interview with a small group of reporters, Shlapak also flatly ruled out a restructuring of the nation’s debts, which some analysts have said would likely be needed to avoid a default.

“Potentially, there’s always such a chance, a question of additional resources might arise,” Shlapak said. “Then yes, then we’ll consider the possibility of some kind of new (IMF) program ... but that, I repeat, is in the event if we get a substantial worsening of the situation.”

“For now, there are quite enough resources,” he said. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)

