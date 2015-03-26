IMF says rules do not allow official arrears

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Countries borrowing money from the International Monetary Fund are not allowed to owe debt to other governments, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

“The fund does maintain a policy of non-toleration of arrears to official bilateral creditors,” IMF spokesman William Murray told reporters.

Ukraine, which recently received a $17.5 billion IMF bailout, must come up with at least $15.3 billion from sovereign debt restructuring under the conditions of the program. But Russia, which holds $3 billion of debt due in December, has so far refused to participate in the restructuring. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)