IMF says agreed $14-18 bln stand-by loan agreement for Ukraine

KIEV, March 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had agreed a $14-18 billion stand-by agreement with Ukraine, a deal that will unlock further credits to reach a total of $27 billion over the next two years.

“The mission has reached a staff-level agreement with the authorities of Ukraine on an economic reform programme that can be supported by a two-year Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF,” the IMF said in a statement. (writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)