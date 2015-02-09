FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Ukraine calls parliament to discuss budget changes for IMF deal
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Ukraine calls parliament to discuss budget changes for IMF deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds IFX report on IMF talks extending until Wednesday)

KIEV, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government will ask parliament to meet Feb. 23-27 to discuss budget changes vital for the successful completion of talks with the International Monetary Fund, Interfax news agency quoted a deputy prime minister as saying on Monday.

An IMF team is in Kiev for talks with Ukrainian authorities about boosting financial support to Ukraine and said in January it would support a bigger, longer-term funding plan than its current $17 billion programme, but did not give exact figures.

“This meeting is vital in order for us to be able to conclude successfully negotiations with the IMF mission,” Vyacheslav Kirilenko was quoted as saying at a meeting of parliamentary deputies.

The Fund, along with Ukraine’s other Western supporters, has said that any extra financial help will hinge on Kiev’s ability to implement long-promised reforms.

Its latest mission was due to leave Ukraine at the end of January, but the visit was extended amid speculation the IMF was holding off from a final decision after a sharp escalation in the pro-Russian separatist conflict in east Ukraine.

The mission will continue talks in Kiev until Wednesday, Interfax reported an unnamed source, who had been briefed by central bank head Valeriia Gontareva, as saying.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is due to meet the leaders of Russia, France and Germany on Wednesday for further talks on defusing the conflict in the east.

The fighting has helped push Ukraine close to bankruptcy, prompting Kiev to seek talks with sovereign bondholders as well as an increase in foreign aid to plug an estimated $15 billion funding gap.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.