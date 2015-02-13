Fin min hopes Ukraine will get new IMF aid in early March - Interfax

KIEV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Friday she hoped Ukraine would get its next tranche of financial aid from the International Monetary Fund in the first week of March, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported.

“In the first few days of March the IMF could approve the programme and by the end of the first week of March I would like to see the first tranche in the central bank’s account,” she was quoted as saying.

To get the cash, Kiev must implement changes in its budget, among other steps, by the end of February, she said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Larry King)