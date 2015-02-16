FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Amount of next tranche of IMF aid for Ukraine has not been discussed-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Monday the government had not yet discussed the exact amount of the next tranche of financial aid from the International Monetary Fund.

Last week the IMF proposed a bigger, longer-term financing package to shore up Ukraine’s war-torn economy. The four-year programme amounts to $17.5 billion and Kiev would like to receive $10.8 billion, the maximum allowed under IMF rules, in the first year, Yaresko said in televised briefing. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
