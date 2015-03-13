Ukraine has received first tranche of $5 bln from IMF - central bank

KIEV, March 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has received a first tranche of $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund under a new four-year financing package worth a total of $17.5 billion, a central bank spokesman said on Friday.

The IMF loan is expected to unlock further credits from other donors. Including debt talks with Kiev’s bondholders, the total package of assistance for the country should be $40 billion, the IMF has said.