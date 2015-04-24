FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-IMF mission to make May 29 visit to Ukraine to review programme - PM
April 24, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-IMF mission to make May 29 visit to Ukraine to review programme - PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

KIEV, April 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects an International Monetary Fund mission to arrive in Kiev on May 29 to begin the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for the heavily-indebted ex-Soviet country, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.

Ukraine says it would like to have a plan for restructuring its $23 billion foreign debt in place by the time the IMF mission arrives in Kiev.

The Ukrainian government, which is also fighting a separatist insurgency in the east of the country, has already received an initial tranche of about $5 billion under a four-year $17.5 billion EFF programme.

Kiev expects a second tranche of $2.46 billion to be disbursed under the programme once the mission has reviewed its progress on economic reform and its negotiations with creditors to restructure sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.

“Our tasks are to stabilise the financial sector and receive all the extra financial aid which our Western partners have promised us and secondly to carry out the restructuring of Ukraine’s external debt,” Yatseniuk told parliament.

“We have $23 billion for restructuring and the government will go ahead with restructuring. The creditors want to receive more, we want to pay less. We will do everything to make the Ukrainian economy stable,” he said. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
