FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine passes state procurement law to help secure IMF bailout
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine passes state procurement law to help secure IMF bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament passed a procurement law on Thursday to end corrupt practice in state purchases and promote transparency in tenders, a move aimed at helping to secure a $14-18 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, presenting the law to parliament, said about 300 billion hryvnia ($25 billion) was spent on state purchases every year.

It was estimated that malpractice meant about 40 percent of the money earmarked for state purchases “stays in the corrupt pockets of the people who carry out these purchases,” he said. (Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.