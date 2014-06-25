Ukraine fulfilling all criteria for 2nd tranche of IMF aid - PM

KIEV, June 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told parliament on Wednesday he was hopeful Ukraine would receive the second tranche of aid from an International Monetary Fund bailout since it was fulfilling all conditions required by the programme.

“We’re holding talks with the IMF in order to receive the second tranche of aid - I have fairly positive hopes. We are fulfilling all the criteria despite all the difficulties,” Yatseniuk said.

In May Ukraine received a first tranche of about $3.2 billion under an IMF two-year $17 billion bailout programme. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)