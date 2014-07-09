FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine expects to get $1.5 billion in fresh IMF aid - PM Yatseniuk
July 9, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine expects to get $1.5 billion in fresh IMF aid - PM Yatseniuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive a second tranche of $1.5 billion from an International Monetary Fund’s $17 billion aid package, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

Yatseniuk said he was expecting to meet later on Wednesday a visiting IMF mission that has been examining Ukraine’s economic performance since June 24.

“We believe Ukraine has fulfilled the criteria which are written into our IMF programme and we should complete discussions and successfully receive the second tranche,” Yatseniuk told a government meeting.

The ex-Soviet republic received a first tranche of slightly more than $3 billion in May. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Thomas Grove)

