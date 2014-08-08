FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine expects IMF decision on $1.4 bln tranche on Aug 29
August 8, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine expects IMF decision on $1.4 bln tranche on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects that a decision on disbursement of a second $1.4 billion tranche of aid by the International Monetary Fund under a $17 billion loan programme will be adopted on Aug. 29, Central Bank chief Valeria Hontareva said on Friday.

Ukraine, which is battling pro-Russian separatist rebels in the east of the country and whose economy has been in recession since 2012, received a first tranche of $3.2 billion under the programme in May.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Pavel Polityuk and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

