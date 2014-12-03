FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine government is ready for talks with IMF - PM Yatseniuk
December 3, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine government is ready for talks with IMF - PM Yatseniuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday the new government was ready to hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund on the disbursement of the next tranche of financial aid under a $17 billion loan programme.

“I ask the Finance Minister to invite the IMF mission as the government is formed and our foreign partners are ready for talks,” Yatseniuk told members of the new cabinet who were voted into office by parliament on Tuesday.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
