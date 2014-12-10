FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine needs expanded IMF programme - economy minister
December 10, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine needs expanded IMF programme - economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s new economy minister, Aivaras Abromavicius, said on Wednesday the government wanted the International Monetary Fund to expand its $17 billion bailout package due to Ukraine’s worsened economic outlook.

“We want to expand the programme given the difficult situation. Calculations are being made,” Abromavicius said at a briefing, adding that it was too early to say how much extra cash would be needed.

The IMF, which is visiting Kiev this week for talks on the bailout programme with the government, warned in September that if Ukraine’s conflict with pro-Russian separatists runs into next year, the country may need as much as $19 billion in extra aid. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by John Stonestreet)

