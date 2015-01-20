Ukraine central bank official says optimistic about outcome of IMF talks

KIEV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian central bank official said on Tuesday he felt optimistic about the outcome of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in Kiev which Ukraine hopes will lead to further financial aid.
“The talks are constructive. Cooperation with the IMF is fruitful. I feel optimism about the possible outcome,” the First Deputy Head of Ukraine’s central bank Oleksander Pisaruk told journalists.
