IMF team extends Kiev stay beyond planned departure date - Ukraine central bank
January 29, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

IMF team extends Kiev stay beyond planned departure date - Ukraine central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 29 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund team is extending its mission in Kiev beyond a planned departure date of Jan. 29, a representative of the press service of Ukraine’s central bank said on Thursday.

“The mission is continuing its work in Kiev,” the representative said without giving any details about how long talks had been extended by.

The IMF is in talks with Ukrainian authorities about boosting financial support to Ukraine and said last week it would support a bigger, longer-term funding plan than its current $17 billion programme, but did not give exact figures.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

