UPDATE 1-Russia says no plan to leave IMF in wake of debt rule change

* Ukraine has $3 bln debt to Russia due Dec. 20

* IMF rule change may help Kiev in debt dispute

* Russia criticizes decision, vows to take Ukraine to court (Adds quotes, background)

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia has no plan to cancel its membership of the International Monetary Fund after it changed its operating rules in a way that may support Ukraine in a debt dispute with Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Kiev may default on a $3 billion debt to Moscow on Dec. 20, which would have puts its IMF-led $40 billion bailout at risk.

But the IMF, which has 188 member nations, agreed on Tuesday to change its rules to allow it to keep supporting countries even if they fail to repay official debt.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev accused the IMF of meddling and said the decision had been taken for political reasons. He said he doubted Ukraine would redeem the outstanding Eurobond due later this month.

But Siluanov said that Russia did not plan to leave the Fund and that in general the IMF was conducting the “right policy”.

“We are one of the Fund’s key members. Despite the difficult situation which has happened we don’t consider it necessary to leave the Fund,” Siluanov said.

“The IMF is conducting a right policy aimed at supporting the balance of payments, budget of countries who need financial help... This is a very important and necessary institution, especially during current uneasy times for the global economy,” Siluanov said.

He said earlier this week that Ukraine had 10 days after the Eurobond falls due to either repay the $3 billion or accept President Vladimir Putin’s restructuring proposal - otherwise Russia would take Ukraine to court.

Ukraine, which has separately reached an agreement with private creditors to restructure its sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout programme, insists the debt owed to Moscow is commercial - a point on which Russia disagrees.

In an article for the Financial Times newspaper, Siluanov said on Thursday that Russia “just as America and Britain regularly do had provided assistance to a country whose policies it supported.”

In late 2013, Russia extended a $3 billon loan to Ukraine under its former president, Viktor Yanukovich, who was considered pro-Moscow.

But public protests against Yanukovich’s swing away from the European Union towards deeper ties with Russia led to unrest and bloodshed that eventually forced Yanukovich to flee.

“We are concerned that changing this (the IMF) policy in the context of Ukraine’s politically charged restructuring may raise questions as to the impartiality of an institution that plays a critical role in addressing international financial instability,” Siluanov wrote.

“Its well-founded principles should be changed only after due consideration, and not in response to the politics of the moment.” (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)