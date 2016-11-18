UPDATE 1-IMF: Ukraine needs proper 2017 budget, reforms to secure loans

(Adds quote on corruption fight, background)

KIEV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine must approve a suitable 2017 budget and step up anti-corruption efforts to secure more loans under a $17.5-billion International Monetary Fund programme, the Fund said on Friday, as it announced the completion of its latest mission to Kiev.

This corroborates comments to Reuters from central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva, who earlier in November warned that Ukraine risked not receiving a fourth tranche of loans worth $1.3 billion this year due to parliament's reluctance to pass reforms.

"While good progress has been made, the authorities need some more time to implement policies to ensure medium-term fiscal sustainability - including adoption of the 2017 budget consistent with program targets - safeguard financial stability, and tackle corruption," the IMF said in a statement.

Among a list of recommendations, it said the authorities needed to implement tax and pension reforms, legislative changes that are not backed by opposition parties in parliament.

Following the 2013/14 pro-European 'Maidan' uprising, Ukrainian authorities promised to modernise the economy and root out corruption in exchange for loans from the IMF and other Western backers.

The IMF welcomed the recent launch of an online wealth declaration database for officials as a major step towards improving transparency but said much remained to be done.

"Tangible results in prosecuting and convicting corrupt high-level officials and recovering proceeds from corruption have yet to be achieved," it said.