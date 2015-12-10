FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia has no plans to leave IMF due to rules change
December 10, 2015

Russia has no plans to leave IMF due to rules change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to cancel its membership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the fund decided to change rules which may affect Ukraine’s debt to Moscow, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.

The IMF, which consists of 188 countries, has decided to change the rule to allow the fund to keep supporting countries if they fail to repay official debt, move that would help Ukraine if it misses payments on a $3 billion debt to Russia.

Siluanov, who has criticized the fund’s move and has said that Russia will go to court if Ukraine fails to pay off the debt on time or agree on restructure proposal, said that in general, IMF policy was right. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

