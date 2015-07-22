FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine expects IMF decision on disbursal of $1.7 bln on July 31 - PM Yatseniuk
July 22, 2015

Ukraine expects IMF decision on disbursal of $1.7 bln on July 31 - PM Yatseniuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday he expected the International Monetary Fund to make a decision on the disbursal of a second tranche of financial aid worth $1.7 billion on July 31.

Ukraine has so far received $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund, out of an overall pledge of $17.5 billion. To get more, it had to implement reforms including legislative changes to the banking system and energy sector. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)

