Ukraine can fulfill conditions for next IMF tranche - central bank chief

KIEV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine is able to fulfill the conditions needed to receive a fourth tranche of loans, worth $1.3 billion, from the International Monetary Fund, central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said on Thursday.

"I don't see anything that would prevent us from achieving (the conditions)," she said in a briefing.

Ukraine will receive a long-delayed third tranche of $1 billion from the IMF on Friday, but will not reach its foreign reserves target of $17.2 billion by end-2016 if it does not receive a fourth tranche, she said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)