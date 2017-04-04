FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
IMF warns domestic politics could derail key Ukraine reforms
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 5 months ago

IMF warns domestic politics could derail key Ukraine reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that Ukraine's domestic politics could derail vital reforms, such as raising the pension age and tackling corruption, that are needed to crank up economic growth and tame high public debt.

The Fund released $1 billion to Kiev this week as part of a $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms bailout for the Ukrainian economy, which plunged into recession following the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of separatist violence.

"The main risks on the domestic side stem from reform delays due to the narrow majority of the governing coalition in parliament and possible policy reversals as key reforms face strong pushback from vested interests," said an IMF report. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alexei Kalmykov; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Andrew Roche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.