IMF's Lagarde says no need to panic on Ukraine aid request
February 28, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

IMF's Lagarde says no need to panic on Ukraine aid request

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday that there was no need to “panic” in terms of delivering economic aid to Ukraine.

“We do not see anything that is critical, that is worthy of panic at the moment,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters. “We would certainly hope that the (Ukrainian) authorities refrain from throwing lots of numbers which are really meaningless until they’ve been assessed properly.”

She spoke at the German embassy in Washington after a breakfast with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

