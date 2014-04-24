FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-IMF board to meet April 30 to review aid package for Ukraine
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-IMF board to meet April 30 to review aid package for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show documentation has been received but that the IMF has not confirmed conditions have been met)

By Elvina Nawaguna

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Ukraine’s government had provided the documentation needed to show whether it had met conditions for a financial aid package and the Fund’s board would meet on April 30 to review and consider the matter.

The IMF tentatively agreed in late March to provide a $14 billion-$18 billion two-year bailout to help Ukraine recover from months of political and economic turmoil. The IMF board has yet to approve that package. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)

