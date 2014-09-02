FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine may need bigger bailout if conflict continues in 2015 -IMF
September 2, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine may need bigger bailout if conflict continues in 2015 -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not be able to meet all of its targets under a $17 billion IMF loan program due to the ongoing fighting in the country’s eastern region and a gas dispute with Russia, the IMF said on Tuesday.

But the money under the program is largely sufficient for now, as long as the fighting between Kiev and separatist rebels subsides in the ‘coming months,’ the International Monetary Fund said in its detailed review of Ukraine’s progress so far.

The IMF warned that if the fighting continued into next year, Ukraine may need as much as $19 billion in additional financing from donors.

The Fund on Friday confirmed Kiev was on track with most of the loan’s conditions so far, allowing the disbursement of $1.7 billion. It said the next disbursement, of about $2.7 billion, would come in mid-December if Kiev complies with the loan conditions. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)

